Boil Water Advisory for Clarks Hill

MCCORMICK, SC. (WJBF) – The McCormick County Water and Sewer Department advise people in the Clarks Hill area to boil their water vigorously before consuming.

The affected areas include William Thurmond Sr. Drive, Meriwether Rd, and Bonview Drive.

Dirt and debris may have gotten into the drinking water system due to a line break on Meriwether & William Thurmond Sr. Drive off of Highway 28/221 South.

The boil water advisory is in effect until further notice.

LATEST NEWS STORIES