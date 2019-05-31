Body of missing man found at Wildwood Park in Columbia County

UPDATE: The body of the missing boater has been found.

__________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE: Columbia County Public Relations Director, Cassidy Harris, says, “we received a call at around 3:30 pm and crews arrived on scene with our dive boat and our volunteers around 4:00. So, 20-30 minutes after the call came in, and they’ve been searching ever since.”

Harris says four to five boats are out on the water with Sonar equipment. Crews are searching the water to find any possible target that may be a representation of a body.

Georgia DNR, The Army Corps of Engineers, Columbia County Sheriffs Office and Fire Rescue dive teams are all out on the water to assist.

“They’re dropping a marker where they are thinking that it could be the person, and they’re letting the divers go down and search that area and kind of do a sweep through to see,” says Harris.

She says they will have boats out overnight and will continue full force in the morning.

“First thing in the morning they will have all of their divers back out here, and they are also going to bring a drone out and the drone can see up to 15 ft. down in the water,” says Harris.

The Coroner also came to the lake in case a body is found.

Count on NewsChannel 6 as more updates become available.

_________________________________________________________________________________

Crews have responded to the scene of a drowning in Columbia County.

The incident happened at Wildwood Park Friday afternoon.

Major Steve Morris with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office tells us that witnesses say a 60-year-old man swam out to retrieve his boat, went under and did not resurface.

No word yet on his identity.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they’re available.