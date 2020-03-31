Body of Augusta missing man believed to be found in Wrens

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The remains of missing Augusta man, John Scott Devore, are believed to have been found.

The body was found around 9:45 p.m. Monday night in a ditch along Highway 80 between Wrens and Waynesboro.

The coroner believes the body may have been there for about 2 or 3 weeks.

It’s now at the GBI crime lab for an autopsy and proper identification.

About 2 weeks ago, 40-year-old Ronald Harris Junior was arrested and charged with murder in the Devore case.

His arrest warrant said he killed Devore by strangling him.

