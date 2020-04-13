Body of a man found in Barnwell

CSRA News
Posted: / Updated:

BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) – The body of a man was found in Barnwell in the area between Corley Heights and the Barnwell Plaza.

A Barnwell Police Officer who was conducting a follow up on a missing person found the body of a black male in the power line between Corley Heights, Richardson Rd and the Barnwell Plaza. The man was a victim of a gunshot wound.

The Coroner’s Office has a presumptive identification of the man, but they are not ready to release a name at this time.

An autopsy will be performed. This case is under investigation by the Barnwell Coroner’s Office, Barnwell Police Department and SLED.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories