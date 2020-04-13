Body of a man found in Barnwell

BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) – The body of a man was found in Barnwell in the area between Corley Heights and the Barnwell Plaza.

A Barnwell Police Officer who was conducting a follow up on a missing person found the body of a black male in the power line between Corley Heights, Richardson Rd and the Barnwell Plaza. The man was a victim of a gunshot wound.

The Coroner’s Office has a presumptive identification of the man, but they are not ready to release a name at this time.

An autopsy will be performed. This case is under investigation by the Barnwell Coroner’s Office, Barnwell Police Department and SLED.