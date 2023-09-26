AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found under a local bridge.

The call regarding a ‘suspicious situation’ came in Tuesday around 9:49 a.m.

A grass cutting crew told investigators that they found the body of an unidentified white male under the Calhoun Bridge at Broad Street and Washington Road.

The Richmond County Coroner is also investigating.

No further information has been released.

