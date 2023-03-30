AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Richmond County Coroner’s Office has identified a female victim whose body was found in an abandoned building fire on Walton Way back in November 2022.

Coroner Mark Bowen said the victim, 35-year-old Stephanie Wilson, was positively identified through DNA.

Augusta Fire Chief Antonio Burden told WJBF on November 10, 2022 that fire crews were quickly on scene at 4:46 a.m. at the former Auto Money Title Pawn, which was labeled a “vacant structure,” and hit the fire with a “fast attack.”

As the flames were pushed back, Chief Burden says that a fire crew entered the building for a primary search of the building. During the search, a badly burned body was discovered on the second floor near the rear exit.

The fire was primarily concentrated to the second floor of the building.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the Criminal Investigation Division, or CID, the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, and Augusta Fire Department all responded.