Body found in Lake Olmstead

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what it says is a suspicious death at Lake Olmstead in Augusta.

Investigators say the body of a black male was found in the middle of the lake by a kayaker on Sunday morning just before 11:30 a.m.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says the body has not been identified and will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy,

This is a developing story and WJBF will provide further updates as they become available.

