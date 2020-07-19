Body found in Lake Olmstead

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what it says is a suspicious death at Lake Olmstead in Augusta.
Investigators say the body of a black male was found in the middle of the lake by a kayaker on Sunday morning just before 11:30 a.m.
Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says the body has not been identified and will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy,
This is a developing story and WJBF will provide further updates as they become available.
