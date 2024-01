AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken Department of Public Safety confirms they are investigating after a body was found in a home in Aiken.

Investigators tell us the crime scene unit is on scene at a home on the 900 block of Brookhaven Drive at Whiskey Road.

No word on the identity of the person found dead, or the manner of death.

Investigators say the death is considered suspicious.

The Aiken County Coroner has been called to the scene.

