Body found at Eddie Cruey’s home, not identified yet

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen confirms that a body was found at a home on the 3000 block of Jeanne Road off of Lumpkin Road. The home missing Augusta man Eddie Cruey.

Bowen said the body found is a man, but more will need to be done to identify who it is such as finger prints. He added that the body was found in a shallow grave in the side yard at the home.

The Richmond County Crime Scene Unit was at that home Saturday morning into the evening.

Cruey was reported missing back in December by family. And they told authorities his wife said he left back in November to die. Friends and those searching for Cruey say they just want closure.

“As soon as the missing persons report was filed, she immediately started putting stuff to the road, like mattresses, torn up pieces of carpet, stuff like that. Vacuum cleaners, and um, just her changing the story constantly,” said Lisa Sistare-Harkins, a friend.

Project Drew founder Andrew Cato also spoke with NewsChannel 6.

“That’s what we want to do is bring him home to his family so they can be happy. You know, they went through the holidays not knowing and I can’t imagine going through the holidays, that time of the year, not knowing where a loved one is,” Cato said.

Bowen said the body will be sent the the GBI lab for an autopsy and positive identification.