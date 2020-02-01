Body found after fire destroys Dent’s Funeral home

AUGUSTA, Ga.- “We have investigators on the scene right now, but no they haven’t told me anything as far as the cause of the fire,” says Frank Lanier, Chief Commander.

Investigators with the Augusta Fire Department are working to figure out what caused a fire that burned the historic Dent’s Funeral Home in Downtown Augusta.

Officials tell us they responded to a call around 5 a.m. Saturday and rushed to the scene to find an intense fire. They say they began to immediately search and rescue operations from what part of the building they could access.

“Crews arrived. They had heavy fire pretty much all the way through the building. It already ventilated, so the roofs were pretty much gone,” says Commander Lanier.

After successfully putting the fire out, officials and investigators went through the burned building to see what might have caused the tragedy. Later that evening, an unidentified body was found in the funeral home.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen was called to the scene. The body is believed to be someone seeking shelter.

“As usual we would come by here and find people going in and out of the funeral home. The homeless type people. Evidently this body was staying overnight here,” says Bowen.

Bowen tells us they will conduct an autopsy soon.

WJBF has been told that dent’s funeral home was built in 1900 and has been abandoned for nearly a decade. Historian Joyce Law tells us this is a huge historic lost for Augusta.

“To lose this building it is one more erasure of history for the African American community that goes beyond Laney Walker Historic district,” says Law.