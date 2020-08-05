Body discovered behind mobile home park in Barnwell County

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Authorities in Barnwell County, South Carolina are investigating following the discovery of a body Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say a body of a male was found in the wooded area behind the Ramblewood mobile home park.

Barnwell County Investigator Darlene Cook told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk that the body was discovered by someone passing the area.

“We believe this was a homicide,” Investigator Cook added.

The Barnwell County Coroner’s Office and sheriff’s office are investigating.

If you have any information, call the Barnwell County Dispatch at 803-541-1078. A reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest and you can remain anonymous.