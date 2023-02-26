AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A motorcycle crash killed a man stationed at Fort Gordon.

According to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred just before 7 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 520 eastbound between the Wheeler Road and Wrightsboro Road exits. The crash shut down the interstate for several hours.

According to Coroner Mark Bowen, the victim was 21-year-old Luc Yasuda. Details regarding what led up to the crash are still not yet available.