Boat ramps back open in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – For the first time since the coronavirus started to spread across South Carolina more than a month ago, people will be able to do more outside their homes.
Gov. Henry McMaster’s order opening public boat ramps went into effect at noon Friday.
It is a baby step to what the governor hopes will be a carefully planned, staggered reopening of the state by the end of June. South Carolina has reported nearly 4,100 cases and 116 deaths from COVID-19.
A coroner told The State newspaper that six of those deaths attended the same early March funeral in Kershaw County.
They were African Americans all over age 60.