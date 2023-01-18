BLYTHE, Ga. (WJBF) – The Mayor of Blythe has resigned from office.
According to the Mayor’s Office Blythe, Ga. Facebook page, Curt St. Germaine posted of photo of his resignation letter stating that he was resigning “effective immediately..”
Germaine states in his resignation letter that he is stepping down “for personal reasons and wishes the city all the best in the future.”
In the actual facebook post, it says:
“Good morning, my friends. It is with a heavy heart that I have resigned from the office of Mayor. Last night was a perfect example of council members should not bring their personal agenda to a meeting. City Council voted 3 to 2. Councilman LaJoie and myself voted to keep our lawyer while the others voted to fire our city attorney because of their personal reasons. I ask all citizens to do your research before voting, and if someone has or is on council, check how they voted on issues. Don’t vote for someone because you know them. As this is my post on this site, I want you to know that I leave with the most professional Police Department we have ever had. Mrs. Chancey will continue the great job she does, and I would like to thank her for her knowledge and support. The library has a wonderful Liberian and without the drama of a library board. Thank you for your support, and I ask again to please get involved and hold your Mayor and city council accountable.”Mayor’s Office Blythe, Ga. Facebook Page