BLYTHE, Ga. (WJBF) – The Mayor of Blythe has resigned from office.

According to the Mayor’s Office Blythe, Ga. Facebook page, Curt St. Germaine posted of photo of his resignation letter stating that he was resigning “effective immediately..”

Germaine states in his resignation letter that he is stepping down “for personal reasons and wishes the city all the best in the future.”

In the actual facebook post, it says: