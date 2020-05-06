Live Now
#LIVE | NewsChannel 6 Evening News streaming NOW

BlueWay Festival rescheduled for Saturday, August 29th

CSRA News

by: Bob Stockton

Posted: / Updated:

McCORMICK, SC – (McCormick Messenger)

“We plan on making this another great event as well as a safe event,” said spokesperson Doug Chalifour.

“We are in the process of reconfirming our events, entertainment and all the outdoor fun about to happen. Our main events have already confirmed.”

Brochures and posters will be published in July with ads and a website in the process of getting geared up.

“More info to follow,” said Chalifour. “Please be sure to save the date.”

This story first appeared in The McCormick Messenger.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories