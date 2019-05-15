BlueWay Festival calling for volunteers for June 1st

The Western SC BlueWay Festival set for Saturday, June 1 at Baker Creek State Park is looking for volunteers to work two-hour shifts during the event.

“All volunteers will receive a BlueWay T-shirt and have plenty of time to view the attractions,” said Sponsorship & Events Chair Doug Chalifour.

The areas of need for volunteers, the chairperson and their contact information are as follows:

Registration tent – (two-hour blocks from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) – Dale Gray – janddg29835@gmail.com

Boat registration – Mary Davis – uliemae82935@gmail.com

Kid’s Fun Zone – (two-hour blocks from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) – Marianne Chalifour and Pastor Jim – muchali4@gmail.com. You will be watching over an 18-feet tall water slide or dunk tank for the youth.

Shuttle/parking & front gate (two-hour blocks from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.) – Kevin Mahoney – Kevin.mahoney@sonoco.com and Len Fouch – lenfouch@gmail.com. There will be four shuttle carts. The drivers will rotate from the two outer parking areas at the festival and also help to direct parking. They will have a drop-off area by the registration tent so that they will need to shuttle the drivers only after they park. At the front gate each vehicle will receive instructions on parking and registering their occupants.

“Please e-mail the chairperson in charge of the area you are interested in volunteering your services,” said Chalifour. “Let them know the hours you would be available to work in order of preference. Please also include your cell phone number and e-mail so that you can be contacted to confirm time.

“If you prefer to say ‘just sign me up for two hours for anything,’ simply email Doug Chalifour at dchali4@gmail.com or call 864 391-8497,” Chalifour said.

