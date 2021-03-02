Blue ribbon commission fails to move forward

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Some Augusta city leaders say the pay of the mayor commissioners is something that needs to be review and adjusted, blue ribbon commission or no blue ribbon commission.

“We need to bring the commission salaries up just a little bit if we look at everything overall commissioners work very hard,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Bobby Williams.

Mayor Davis has been working to get commission support to create a blue ribbon commission to look at the government structure but so far the mayor has had his work cut out for him as many commissions are not in support of the proposal.

“I would say no not at this time I don’t see an immediate need not right now no,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

The blue ribbon commission idea has been side tracked because its been tied to commission pay raises something many city leaders are distancing themselves from.

“Right now is not the time to be asking for a raise we shouldn’t be having our hands out right now is not the time,” said Commissioner Catherine Smith McKnight.

“A lot of people are very hesitant about looking at raises they are very hesitant at looking at the charter I think this is something that we do need to look at the same time I just don’t think it’s the right time,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Williams.

City leaders were scheduled to discuss the blue ribbon panel at their regular meeting Tuesday but it was delete from the agenda.

Meanwhile commissioner accepted the resignation of Environmental Services Department Director Mark Mehall, after less than two years on the job.