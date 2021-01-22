Blood drive held at C.T. Walker Magnet School

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The blood shortage continues in our area and today Shepheard Community Blood Center is asking for your help.

That low supply is due to cancelled drives from the pandemic and more people unable to donate.

Today a blood drive is being held at C.T. Walker Magnet School on Wrightsboro Rd.

Students are all virtual right now so the principle is encouraging staff, students, and parents to drop by and donate.

“The staff could sign up for times. So, they all signed up for times when they would not be teaching students. Fridays are asynchronous days for our virtual students. So, those are not live meeting classes so they are not being interrupted there,” says Principal Aletha Snowberger.

Donors with any blood type are needed.

You must be 17 years old or 16 with parental consent and at least 110 pounds.

Bring an ID or donor card, and you get a free shirt after you donate.

It runs from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.