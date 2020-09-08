Blight battle faces thousands of issues

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta leaders are fond of saying the city did not get in this condition overnight and a solution in the battle against blight will not be easy especially when the issues number literally in the thousands.

A look around Augusta and its clear the job to enforce city codes is a big job and city leaders want to know how this job gets done.

“We got double duties, we give the Marshal more money, we’ve got code enforcement out there supposed to be doing some stuff, the landfill is doing some stuff, we don’t know who’s on first and what’s on second,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

The blight subcommittee is working to streamline the process of going after abandoned buildings and overgrown lots.

City leaders hearing right now there are 480 buildings in the pipeline to be demolished but the wrecking ball has to wait for funding.

The landfill is in charge of cutting vacant lots officials telling commissioners the department cut 3000 lots last year.

Commissioner Bill Fennoy saying if the city is serious about battling blight, the answer is to increase funding.

“Giving Environmental Services code enforcement and the Marshal’s Department the financial resources that they need to do their jobs we’re going to continue to have conversations like this,” said Commissioner Fennoy.

“I think we need money as well I think the answer is, is holding people accountable, you do your job,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

Commissioners wanted to know what code enforcement’s biggest need now, Director Rob Sherman said safety, this after the shooting death of a code officer last month Sherman said officers are getting bullet proof vests, and deputies or marshals will go along in situations considered threatening.

The blight task force will be meeting again in a couple of weeks the task force wants to hear from Department directors on their staffing and budget when it comes to code enforcement and exactly what are those functions of those staff members.

In Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.

LATEST NEWS STORIES