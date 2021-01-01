Blackville-Hilda schools to be fully virtual until mid-January

BLACKVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) — NewsChannel 6 is learning more about how students will attend school in the Blackville-Hilda School District at the start of the new year.

Officials say, due to the increasing numbers of COVID 19 cases, Blackville-Hilda Public Schools will be 100% virtual until Tuesday, January 19.

We’re told all sports practices and contests are suspended until Tuesday, January 19.

We’re working to learn if Barnwell School District 45 has a similar plan in place.

