Black Student Union demands change at Augusta University

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Members of a student organization at Augusta University say they want change. The Black Student Union is delivering a list of demands to school leaders over what they say is racial discrimination and harassment.

“We’re tired. I wouldn’t even say it’s upset, it’s more of a ‘we’re tired, we’re sick of asking,'” said Sydney Strong, President of the Black Student Union.

The BSU is calling for the university to implement a “zero-tolerance policy” on acts of racism and to create a system to report racial discrimination of people of color.

Strong said, “It just doesn’t make sense to me how there’s no way to report these incidents. I know they probably want to pretend that this doesn’t happen but it definitely happens. You have to realize what world you live in.”

Strong is a rising senior and a kinesiology major. She and her organization also want to see more inclusion of Black history on campus and the removal of racist historical symbols and monuments.

She explained, “Just based off the history, we already know we’re not accepted and then we go through the microaggressions. And the slight things that are done to make us feel uncomfortable. It’s not acceptable. If you want to be a school that is accepting for Black people, then you need to show that in all aspects. We are in the deep South and that’s what you expect, but at least, as a Black student, remove that history from your campus.”

On the Summerville Campus, there are several historical markers detailing what happened on the grounds back in the day.

“We have support from deans of colleges, from other organizations so that means there’s more than us that want change on the campus,” said Strong.

The Black Student Union also wants faculty and staff to have discrimination and bias training and funding for the Department of Black Student Affairs.

The group is also demanding the hiring of more Black professionals across the board.

Strong said, “I understand that you want to pick the best-qualified person but just making a conscious effort to hire more people, maybe offering more positions.”

AU President, Dr. Brooks Keel is working on scheduling a meeting with Black Student Union leaders and several other groups to address the demands. The BSU has been notified.