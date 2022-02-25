AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Each year during Black History Month, we honor African Americans who made a big impact on future generations. Many are continuing to make history– even locally.

In the 2020 election, local history was made when three African Americans were elected to offices never before held by their demographic.

One was Jared Williams, the first African American District Attorney ever elected in Augusta Richmond County. But two women were elected to offices that were, until recently, male dominated fields.

“I did know that if I were to be successful in my campaign that I would be the first African American as well as the first woman,” said Judge Le’Joi Williamson.

Judge Williamson took her oath to office in January 2021 as the 10th judge of the Civil and Magistrate Court in Richmond County. Now, she reflects on her first year in office. She says so much of it has been surreal, including the first time she was addressed as “Your Honor.”

“In that moment I was like, oh yeah. I am the judge. Or, not even your honor, it is the first time I took the bench and it was all rise,” smiled Judge Williamson.

She said her biggest accomplishment so far in office is working with the Housing and Community Development to bring the Emergency Rental Assistance program inside the courtroom.

She hopes that her work speaking with kids and youth will not only keep them out of her courtroom in the future, but also inspire them to chase their dreams.

“For me it was extremely humbling and to be honest I felt extra pressure quite frankly. You know, you have this title but with that pressure, I was just reminded that to whom much is give, much is required,” she said.

Tia McWilliams is the first African American woman and the first women to be elected Sheriff in Taliaferro County. She said the job is not without its challenges.

“As a woman, there are maybe some people that feel like this is more of a man’s role. But I definitely think that man and woman together make a dynamic duo,” said Sheriff McWilliams.

She said there is one thing that drives her every day.

“Serving. I really do enjoy helping other people,” she said.

Both women said they hope to be an example to some very specific people.

“I have two girls, 23 and 14. And it is very important for me to show them all that they can accomplish and all that they can be,” said Sheriff McWilliams.

“But I want her to be encouraged that, yes, because Mommy did it, you can do whatever you want,” Judge Williamson said.

Both Sheriff McWilliams and Judge Williamson said they hope to continue to serve their community to the best of their ability. Both also said that even though they are just one year into their terms, they do plan to run for re election in 2024.