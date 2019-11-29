Black Friday Eve Extravaganza: Thousands of shoppers worldwide are out buying holiday gifts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Year after year the craze of Black Friday shopping seems to grow. Many are looking for tablets, headphones and of course smart TVs. Right here in the CSRA, many people are looking for deals you can’t beat.

“I mean, you can walk away, but you have to come back within three hours and claim your TV,” explained Ian Peterson. “You don’t have to stand in line the whole time; we are just doing this to get in and out real quick.”

Best Buy has three featured items that have people wrapping around the building. A Samsung 75-inch, Samsung 70-inch, and an Insignia 58-inch screen TV. Peterson is one of the many shoppers this year waiting to get lucky on Black Friday Eve.

“I thought there would be a line or something, but no,” explained Peterson. “I came back at 8 AM and still no line. My wife and I were pretty hungry, so we went to Waffle House and ate and came back around 9 AM… still no one was here. It was around 9:30 AM when we got here. We were the first in line.”

Other shoppers are here to buy whatever catches their eye.

“I bought all of my main stuff so i’m pretty much done. But this is just little stuff,” said Donald Johnson. “Movies, games for me, the wife, and the kids.”

NewsChannel 6 reporter, Devin Johnson spoke to many Black Friday Eve shoppers inside the store about their experience. They tell him it ran smoothly. But will they continue to break out their wallets for the annual extravaganza?

“I don’t know, to be honest with you, I don’t know,” said Johnson. “I could, but it’s a toss-up right now.”

“If we need what’s on sale, you bet,” explained Peterson. “However, I’m not going to go out of my way to get something I don’t need. We are getting a new house, and we needed new TVs anyway.”

If you are looking for some good deals for electronics, Best Buy doors will be open until 1 am. It will open back open from 8 AM until 10 PM.