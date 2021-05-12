Birdies for Brain Health looks to help in the fight against neurological disease

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Woodside Plantation Country Club is holding its third annual Birdies for Brain Health charity golf tournament.

Proceeds will benefit “Day One Fitness“, a non-profit organization serving people with neurological diseases and disorders through high-intensity exercise.

The organization’s goal is bring awareness and help in the fight against neurological disease and disability.

“Not only does it give them hope, any time you’re diagnosed with a progressive degenerative neurological disease it can be kind of disheartening and no one wants to wake up and say, ‘I’m not going to feel any better than I did today.’ So, when they walk through our doors, it’s like day one for the rest of their lives and they really get to experience that hope and feeling of, ‘Hey, I can get better right now…today…this is something I can do for myself,” said Day One Fitness President Tambra Wilkerson.

Day One Fitness was founded in 2015. Initially it was targeted for people living with Parkinson’s disease, but they later expanded to include Alzheimer’s disease and currently have a program for stroke recovery and they hope to have a program by the end of the year for multiple sclerosis.

“I think that we have a lot of volunteer opportunities and volunteer needs, we are a non profit organization. So I think if people are interested in learning more about us and joining in our efforts, I would encourage you to contact us, look us up on the website. be a part of our team, we have lots of opportunities to really work with folks and impact their lives. I tell people my thank you cards are just watching the remarkable stories unfold that we get to be a part of,” said Wilkerson.

To learn how you can register for Birdies for Brain Health Charity Fundraiser CLICK HERE