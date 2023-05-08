AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Birdies for Brain Health Golf Tournament took place at Woodside Plantation in Aiken.

Golfers were lined up and ready to hit the course for a good cause.

All the proceeds went to Day One Fitness, a Non-profit organization serving people with neurological diseases and disorders through high intensity exercise.

“Exercise helps everybody, every single day, and for people with Parkinson’s, or Alzheimer’s, or M.S., or have recently had a stroke, exercise is medicine. It helps them to recover,” said Day One Fitness Business Manager, Melissa Burkey.

The tournament has become an annual fundraiser and is a big part of getting Day One Fitness what it needs.

“Last year we were able to raise money for Keiser equipment, which is air pneumatic equipment for our boxers and that was really good, and this year we’re able to continue with our ongoing efforts,” said Burkey.

Golfers in attendance were excited to get out on to the course, but they were even more thrilled to be helping out the Non-Profit.

“It’s so important for everyone to learn about what is going on and be a part of the community and help out. People need to learn about these brain diseases and just pulling up with all these great guys here on a beautiful day, can’t go wrong,” said Tournament participant, Ed Piccolino.

Birdies for Brain Health was a big success, and Day One Fitness wants to thank all the golfers and people in the community that continue to support them.