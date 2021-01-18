Bipartisan organizations discuss violence ahead of inauguration

President-elect Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 pandemic during an event at The Queen theater, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Members of both parties locally are opening up about the violence at the capitol and the transition of power in Washington.

Columbia County’s Democratic party Chair shared her reaction to the past week ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration. That’s set for Wednesday at noon.

The Democrats say it’s been a long time coming, but they also say we have a long road ahead.

I spoke with Columbia County’s Democratic Party. The Chair, Elizabeth Hahn says she told her members to be careful after the violence at the capitol happened.

She says she worries for the inauguration, as she’s seen potential for it to happen in her own county.

Columbia County Democratic Party Chair, Elizabeth Hahn, says, “there are groups that are talking a lot on social media about mobilizing. There is a push to stockpile weapons and ammunition and food for civil unrest. You know, in my own neighborhood there was a neighborhood stream going on about preparedness. That is very disconcerting on one level.”

Members of Richmond County’s Republican party are sharing reactions to the past week ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Richmond County’s GOP Vice Chair Jeremy Coughlan says their party does not have one unified message.

He says he wants see those who committed crimes condemned for what happened. I asked him his thoughts on Georgia turning blue. He told me he does not believe that’s the case.

He says this new presidency will not be about the party, but it will be about the policy.

Vice Chair of the Richmond County Republican Party, Jeremy Coughlan, says, “we don’t have a unified response to that question. We are an open party and we are trying to have a discussion about that. There are people who believe this election was stolen. There are people who believe this election was honest.”

Joe Biden’s Inauguration is set for Wednesday at noon eastern time.