AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — The Regency Mall has been empty and abandoned for nearly 20 years — but a new bill could help the county change that.

“If you have the opportunity for that area to be used productively whatever that use is what you find is that a lot of times it can bring up the other parts of the area,” Senator Harold Jones said.

Senator Harold Jones is sponsoring a bill that would allow county governments to declare abandoned mall property blighted and improve the property.

“Since its been closed the other parts of the area have gone down, so by inverse if you actually can do something with it we think and we believe that that would then spur economic development throughout that particular area and that’s very much needed obviously,” Jones said.

Since the property isn’t owned by the city the bill would allow the county to use eminent domain power to improve it.

“If in fact we are able to develop on that property that would completely change the south Augusta gateway,” Jordan Johnson said.

District one commissioner Jordan Johnson said it could bring much needed growth and development to the area.

“I think once we have something substantial on that property that will open the door for so much growth in the area. Retail, housing, you name it. The possibilities are endless at this point,” Johnson said.

He also says the 50-acre lot could be key in transforming South Augusta.

“Gordon highway has been a desert for a lot of industries for quite some time and I think that Regency Mall site is so important and is critical to the success of South Augusta and that Gordon Highway corridor,” Johnson said.

The bill recently passed the Senate Judiciary Committee.