Big public art exhibit heading to downtown

Augusta, Ga (WJBF) Public art is about to hit the trail in Augusta with some sizeable sculptures heading the common and downtown area.

These concrete pads at the Common for what will be the launching pad for the city’s next big public art display being called the sculpture trail.

“We have something to look forward to in 2021 a brand-new event ten sculptures coming downtown perfect event for the pandemic, said Brena Durant of the Greater Augusta Arts Council.

Augusta commissioners approving having the Arts Council spend 30 thousand dollars to basically rent ten large sculptures from that will be put set up in the Common and elsewhere downtown, for the public to enjoy.

“They’re large they’ll be up for two years they’ll have plaques we’ll have to different applications you can do a walking map that’s web based or do the auto tap map on your phone,” said Durant.

Commissioners have approved the 100-thousand-dollar budget for the sculpture trail but this display is coming not long after the commission rejected the Arts Council’s selection for a large gateway sculpture in west Augusta, and the commission still has its art critics.

We we’re supposed to have some other sculptures that were supposed to be gateways coming in but they give us what they want us to have we don’t have any dialogue about it the commission just let that go,” said Commissioner Marion Williams.

But others see having a walking trail with the ten sculptures as a positive step.

“Public art is definitely a plus in any community for I think it’s a move in the right direction people have all different opinions of art of what they like and don’t like I think it will definitely add to our community,” says Commissioner Mary Davis.

“We’re excited that people will have something fun to look at and add to the vibrancy of our downtown area,” said Durant.

Now installation of the sculptures gets underway in January with the ribbon cutting planned for the first Saturday in February in Augusta George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.