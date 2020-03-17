Big Mo Drive-In to remain open this weekend

MONETTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Most movie theater chains across the country are closing due to the coronavirus, but one local drive-in theater will still be open.

The Big Mo in Monetta will keep its gates open this weekend, with a number of provisions, of course…

  • The play-sets on the Main Field and Screen 2 will be closed
  • The Main Field Concession Stand will be closed to the public – all food and drink orders will be taken only at the concession window and drink refill requests will not be accepted
  • The bathrooms inside of the concession stand will not be accessible – the Main Field’s handicap/unisex restroom will be open along with the bathrooms on Screens 2 & 3
  • The drive-in will only be open Friday and Saturday nights

They say more changes may happen as circumstances demand them.

For more information, visit TheBigMo.com

