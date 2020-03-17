Big Mo Drive-In to remain open this weekend

MONETTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Most movie theater chains across the country are closing due to the coronavirus, but one local drive-in theater will still be open.

The Big Mo in Monetta will keep its gates open this weekend, with a number of provisions, of course…

The play-sets on the Main Field and Screen 2 will be closed

The Main Field Concession Stand will be closed to the public – all food and drink orders will be taken only at the concession window and drink refill requests will not be accepted

The bathrooms inside of the concession stand will not be accessible – the Main Field’s handicap/unisex restroom will be open along with the bathrooms on Screens 2 & 3

The drive-in will only be open Friday and Saturday nights

They say more changes may happen as circumstances demand them.

For more information, visit TheBigMo.com

