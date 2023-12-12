COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s a happy homecoming at Greenbrier High School in Evans tonight after winning the state championship in flag football today in Atlanta.

The team arrived back to the school Tuesday afternoon to cheers from a big crowd welcoming back.

Coach Daniel Jordan says the Wolfpack community has been supportive of the team during its title run both in Atlanta and here at home.

“Man, our whole community support has been incredible. At the sendoff the other day, the elementary kids, middle school kids, high school kids… everyone was out here. It has just been unbelievable. All of the families and our community have really rallied around us and these girls, and it’s really awesome to see,” says Head Coach Daniel Jordan.

This is the area’s first ever title in flag football since the GHSA adopted the sport.