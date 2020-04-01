Big business lending a hand to small business in Augusta

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – International company, TaxSlayer, which is also headquartered in Augusta, is hoping it can help small business owners in the CSRA.

The company is offering local small business free access to its employee payroll and tracking software called Workful until the end of the year. The program will allow entrepreneurs to keep track of remote employers and be able to pay them from anywhere at any time. TaxSlayer representatives say, this offer is a testament to Workful’s mission to support entrepreneurs with the tools they need to run their companies smoothly.

“We know that many small businesses are struggling as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and if we can save them a little bit of money during this time, we want to do that,” says Patrick Armstrong, Product Manager for Workful. “Local companies are trying to take care of their employees right now, and we want them to focus on that. This is our way of helping them in their time of need.”

Some of the solutions that small business owners can utilize are:

*Automatic payroll tax deposits and form filing

*Built in time tracking, even for remote workers

*Unlimited payroll runs

*Personalized support from the team at Workful

Businesses with a zip code recognized as a part of the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) and with up to 30 employees can take advantage of this offer which would last through the end of the year. Deadline to sign up for the software is May 31st and small business owners can access it through a sign up on www.workful.com Businesses with questions are also asked to call 866-967-5385 with questions or email support@workful.com.