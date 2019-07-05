Biden to visit church in Orangeburg, SC on Saturday

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop at a Teamsters union hall in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Augusta, G.A. (WJBF) – Former Vice President of the United States, and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is scheduled to attend a campaign event in Orangeburg, S.C. Saturday, July 6.

The event hosted by Joe Biden for President – South Carolina, is part of a two day stop in the Palmetto State.

Biden will kick off his July 6th trip, at 2:30pm at M.H. Newton Family Life Enrichment Center in Sumter, S.C.

Then at 6:00pm, he will hold a community event at Edisto Fork United Methodist Church, 356 Lariot Road in Orangeburg. Doors open at 5:30pm.

The event in Orangeburg is free, however you must RSVP using the following link. https://www.mobilize.us/joebiden/event/100614/