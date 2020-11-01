Biden supporters take to the streets one more time before the election

Martinez, GA (WJBF)- CSRA Joe Biden Supporters took to the streets in a car parade. NewsChannel 6’s Kim Vickers was there to find out why they say the former Vice President should become the next President.

Dozens of Biden Harris supporters gathered in Martinez for one final Ridin’ With Biden parade. They are excited and hopeful about the election, but they are also concerned about the days leading up to it and what will happen after.

Yvette Hanner/ Biden Supporter: “Just to support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and to just get those undecided voters out to vote and let them know there’s a lot more of out here than they think.”

Some Biden supporters shared concern about absentee ballots not being counted.

Curtis Fease organized the event.

“You know, it’s getting really close and a lot of us are getting worried because we’re seeing that a bunch of mail in ballots just aren’t making it,” he said. “We’re seeing the mail just staying in Atlanta, circling around there for two or three weeks at a time. So, the more engagement we can get, the better.”

Like many Trump supporters we spoke to Saturday, Biden supporters are concerned about what may happen after the election.

“The head of the FBI is Republican and he was appointed by Donald Trump. He straight came out and said right wing terrorism and white supremacy is the biggest terrorist threat facing our country right now. So, I would not be surprised if Donald Trump lost and people who thought he should have won get violent or people who are just upset that he didn’t win get violent. But hopefully that doesn’t happen,” explained Fease.

“I hope not. I really hope this is…this will be our chance to come together. But I am a little bit afraid of that,” said Maria Boyd, a Biden supporter.

“I’m worried. I just kinda have faith in America and Americans and I think, you know, maybe we can all be adults and see that there’s not need for that. This thing happens every four years. I think everybody realizes the importance of this election. There’s a lot riding on this,” added Hanner.

Supporters said there are a lot of reasons they plan to vote for Biden.

“There are a million reasons to vote for Biden. One main one…civility, ” Fease said.

“I think, there’s a lot that maybe somebody else needs to get in and do something a little better. We have got disease, we’ve got racism, we’ve got division. There’s too much going on. And nobody has fixed it thus far, so lets give someone else a chance,” said Hanner.

Despite their concerns, Biden supporters have one main message. Make your voice heard. Get out and vote on November 3rd.