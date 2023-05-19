Augusta (WJBF) – Augusta has been named one of 5 ‘hub cities” in the country by Biden Administration.

It’s part of the president’s “Investing in American Agenda”.

That means efforts will be made to create pathways for people to not only get jobs, but have good paying jobs.

The other 4 hub cities are Pittsburgh, Columbus, Baltimore, and Phoenix.

For the last 9 years, Georgia has been named the #1 state to do business with.

Augusta helps tremendously with by way of Fort Gordon, SRS, Plant Vogtle and it’s many educational entities.

Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson released a statement on the announcement: