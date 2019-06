DEARING, Ga. (WJBF) – A man is dead after he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle in McDuffie County.

It happened June 11 around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Ellington Airline and Hobbs Mill Roads.

The victim is identified as 40-year-old Anthony Casino of Dearing.

No word on if the driver will be facing any charges.

