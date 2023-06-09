AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Bicycle Ride Across Georgia (BRAG) will cross the finish line in Augusta on Saturday as a part of the 42nd Annual BRAG hosted by the Augusta Sports Council.

Riders arrived in Thomson on Friday and will remain on campus until 7 A.M. on Saturday, and then, they will depart and head to the finish line in Augusta.

Organizers say riders arriving in Thomson on Friday from Madison completed an almost 100-mile route in a single day Friday.

On Saturday, approximately 1,000 cyclists will make a short visit onto the North Augusta Greeneway before exiting onto the 13th Street Bridge and then finishing at the Augusta Common.

The first riders will arrive in Augusta between 10:00 and 10:30 A.M. with the final riders expected around 1:30 P.M.

BRAG is an annual bicycle ride that many out of state and out-of-country bicyclists enjoy each year.

This year, cyclists will embark on a nearly 400-mile journey across the state of Georgia, starting in Clayton on Sunday, June 4, and finishing in downtown Augusta on Saturday, June 10th.

The 42nd Annual BRAG began in Clayton County on Sunday, June 4th, and visited Clarkesville, Braselton, Gainesville, Madison, and Thomson, with the pedal coming to a stop in Augusta.

Upon completion of BRAG, the cyclists will enjoy an end-of-the-road party at the Augusta Common featuring the Hughes Taylor Band, a BRAG favorite, playing at the Augusta Common from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M.