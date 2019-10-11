“Best of Augusta” awards showcases the city’s best

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Augusta Magazine held the 2019 “Best of Augusta” award ceremony at Sacred Heart Cultural Center.
The award show highlights the cities best in music, food, entertainment and other categories.
WJBF NewsChannel 6 brought home a number of awards, including
- Best Local TV News Station
- Best Local TV News Anchor/Female: Jennie Montgomery
- Best Local TV News Anchor/Male: Brad Means
- Best Local TV News Anchor/Morning: Mary Morrison
- Best TV News Anchor/Weather: George Myers
- Best TV News Reporter: George Eskola