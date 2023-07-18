AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A benefit ride, as well as a GoFundMe, have been established for a Richmond County Deputy shot in the line of duty.

Deputy Kenneth Mercer was shot after responding to the 1200 block of Ellis Street on July 8, in reference to calls saying a homeless man was pointing a gun at passersby.

Deputies found the subject, 36-year-old Duterval Sejour, in an enclosed area of a business that bordered Ellis Street, confirmed he had a gun, and while speaking with him in an attempt to get him to surrender, there was an exchange of gunfire between the deputies and Sejour.

A benefit ride for Deputy Mercer will take place on Sunday, July 30. The meet will begin at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office’s South Precinct located at 3425 Mike Padgett Hwy.

Registration will begin at 10:30 a.m. that morning, with all proceeds raised going to benefit Deputy Mercer.

A GoFundMe for Deputy Mercer, endorsed by his family, can be found HERE.