AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A non-profit that helps victims of sex trafficking in the CSRA needs YOUR help to continue their efforts.

i-Care provides an array of resources and a safe house for these victims.

Proceeds from their annual “Praise Beneath the Stars” benefit helps keep their doors open.

This year’s event features Grammy-nominated Christian artist, Rhett Walker.

And although it’ll be night of food and music, it’s also a night of hope for local traffic survivors.

“Generally, every year, we have some of our girls that will be working just in the shadows and people will not know who they are but they’ll be at the benefit. And they feel the hope, they feel the love and support that comes from our community. Because so many people gather out there together and give towards this cause, and the girls feel that,” said Ginger Amerson, Co-Founder/Executive Director, i-Care

”Praise Beneath the Stars” is Saturday, September 23rd at Wyldmont Farm in Appling.

Tickets are still available – grab yours here

Child trafficking is happening in the CSRA–and what it looks like in 2023 may be very different than what you think.

What NewsChannel 6’s Barclay Bishop discovered is pretty shocking.

She’ll be sharing that with you over the next few weeks, starting Tuesday, September 19th.

We hope you’ll join her as she brings us her latest series, “Hidden In Plain Sight” on Good Morning Augusta.