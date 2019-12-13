Belvedere Elem. pairs students, special needs students to sell coffee around school

For teachers at Belvedere Elementary, the best part of waking up…is their students.

The school started a new program that sees students with special needs paired with students without disabilities to sell coffee and snacks around the school.

The program is designed to help build life skills, develop friendships, and showcase their abilities.

“At the end of the year, we’re gonna take the profits that we’ve made and our general ed peers and our special needs students are going to plan a field trip together to do some fun and reinforce the good work that they’ve done all year,” said Heather Herrmann, a special education teacher at Belvedere Elementary.

Herrmann says she was inspired by “Bitty & Beau’s”, a coffee shop in Wilmington, North Carolina which is run by people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.