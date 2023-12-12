AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Bell Auditorium is almost complete and will be open soon.

According to the Augusta Coliseum Authority, the Bell Auditorium is being renovated to accommodate more restrooms and seating.

During the Coliseum Authority’s monthly meeting, the board also talked about where they are with the new James Brown arena and the possibility of bringing ice hockey back to Augusta.

“It’s just one of those things where we have been blessed to move forward. Even when we were stopped about a year ago, we could keep construction going,” says Cedrick Johnson, Chairman of the board.

The Bell Auditorium is expected to be finished by April.