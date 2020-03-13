Bell Auditorium and James Brown Arena shows postponed

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – There have been multiple event cancellations for the Augusta Entertainment Complex.

The Jill Scott show at the Bell Auditorium has been postponed until further notice. The show was originally scheduled for March 13th. The Augusta Entertainment Complex will be notifying ticket holders as soon as possible.

In addition to The Jill Scott Show, The MercyMe concert scheduled for March 14th had been postponed until further notice. For those who have purchased tickets for the March 14th show, tickets will be honored on the new date.

Cody Jinks was originally scheduled for Saturday, March 21 at the Bell Auditorium. The show has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 13. Tickets bought for the original March 21 show will be honored for the new date.

If you made a purchase online or over the phone you may call 877-428-4849 to request a refund. If you purchased a ticket at the James Brown Arena Box Office, please bring your ticket to the box office for a refund.