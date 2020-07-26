Being hard of hearing in COVID-19 times; co-workers come together to support their own in communicating

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Masks mandates were created with safety in mind but one community feels ‘unheard’ during the pandemic. “When [the mask mandates] happened, it just flipped [my world] upside down overnight,” Sheri Clemons told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Working in an office environment, communication is definitely key. But the coronavirus pandemic is making it harder for some to be able to do that.”I do not know sign language. I rely on lip-reading. So it’s become a big problem for me,” she added.

Clemons is one of the millions of people who are deaf and hard of hearing in the United States. She’s using her voice to help others understand the difficulties of being deaf in public places with masks being required to be worn. “I have problems with everything. Especially going through drive-thrus,” she said.”

She realized how big of a problem is it when she went to a drive-thru, her order was wrong, and she was forced to try to communicate with those looking to help.”I drive around and I tell the girl that it was not correct. She had on a mask and I said ‘I lip read, I’m lip reading’ and she kept talking louder and louder, but that didn’t help. She would not take her mask down,” she recalled.

Working more than two decades with the City of Aiken Tourism Department, her co-workers knew they had to do something to help their teammate during this time of uncertainty. “I started asking around does anyone know someone that makes clear masks or have face shields or anything like that,” Tourism Supervisor Mary Rosbach said.

Fast forwarded, now thanks to North Augusta company Britts Bakery stepping up to the plate by making masks for free, Sheri can now communicate with some of those who matter the most. “I didn’t hesitate to reach out to her and ordered several for our tourism division and a few extras in case Sheri had to meet with someone because it is very difficult for her to be able to read lips if you have a full mask on and she can’t see what you’re saying,” Rosbach added.

“Fortunately I’m at work more than I am in public and everything’s working out great for me here because of the supportive staff that I have,” Clemons said.

Sheri suggests that whether or not a person informs you they are hard of hearing or deaf, if they look confused, just take your time, be patient, and be kind.”Take down the mask long enough to repeat what you want to tell them, back away, and take precautions if you feel comfortable. I know it is a difficult time and I wish it did have to be but we just have to help each other out,” she stated.

Here’s how to make an accessible mask (clear-windowed mask).