LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WJBF) – Back Paddle Brewing and Douglas Lane Realty Group have come together to present “Beer4Good Music Festival 2023.”

This will be the second year for the festival and not only will it feature music, but it’s also for a good cause, with all the proceeds going towards local charities.

“Last year it went to an anti-bullying charity, this year it will be split between Lincoln County, and the Harlem Highschool band boosters,” said Back Paddle Brewing Owner, Kyle McCloud.

You can expect to see great acts from around the region at the music festival, including She & She, Crawford & Colt, Reedy River String Band, The Tandem, The Faulty Plowers, and Mamie Lew, with the headliner being Harlem, Georgia’s very own Ray Fulcher.

“It’s a family friendly event, it’s an all day event, we’re going to have the Tap Truck2State guys coming out there serving not just our beer, they’re going to be selling beer from all over the state of Georgia. There’s going to be food vendors from all over the CSRA, and just a typical festival atmosphere. We have a big 20 acre field here in Lincoln County, that we’ll be hosting the festival on at the American Legion. It’s probably the most cost effective music festival that you can go to in the area with tickets starting at twelve dollars a piece,” said McCloud.

The Beer4Good Music Festival 2023 is happening Saturday, April 22nd, from 12pm to 10pm, at the American Legion Road, at 1121 American Legion Road Lincolnton, GA 30817.