NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – A death investigation is underway in Aiken County after the body of a missing kayaker was recovered.

According the North Augusta Public Safety and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, 35-year-old Christopher Tommy Bellamy went out kayaking from Savannah Rapids Pavilion with a friend Saturday evening.

The two paddled downstream until they reached an area of rapids, got out their kayaks and began swimming.

Bellamy became distress and started calling for help before going beneath the surface.

A witness who heard his cries called authorities around 3:50 p.m.

Bellamy’s friend was later located by authorities when he returned to the area looking him.

South Carolina DNR found his body around noon Sunday near Indian Rock Court in North Augusta.

Bellamy will be autopsied in Newberry.