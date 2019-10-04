Beech Island armed robbery suspect still loose

BEECH ISLAND (WJBF) The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for a suspect in an armed robbery at a Beech Island convenience store Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the surrounding communities to keep an eye out for a white male with blue eyes. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a camouflage jacket and blue jeans.

Throughout the robbery, his face was covered with a white rag. Despite the cloth covering his face, witnesses said his eyes were visible above the cloth and blue in color.

The robbery, which took place at the High Power 2 Gas Station at 2450 Storm Branch Road in Beech Island, was called in around 1:28 p.m. Thursday.

A perimeter was established around the scene of the robbery, but the sheriff’s office began relaxing it after 3 p.m. The suspect was last seen on foot running behind the store in the direction of Pine Log Road.

A knife was used during the commission of the crime, so residents should proceed with caution if spotting a person fitting the description.