Become a Blood Donor & save three lives

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)– Shepherd Community Blood Center is in urgent need of your donations. Director of Community Resources at the blood center, Ashley Whitaker says “we are very concerned because right now we do not have enough products on the shelves to support our local hospitals the way that we need to.”

Blood donors are in urgent need heading into the summer months because with more people outside being active, the greater chance a blood product would be needed.

“We’ve had a lot of blood drives cancels or not re-book with us. so, whereas normally we’d have a little bit of a surge right before summer that kind of helps carry us through. right now, we’re starting at a negative balance,” says Whitaker.

Whitaker also explains that the center’s low levels of blood is due to Covid precautions and businesses not being fully functional just yet.

“We’re asking donors to come out and donate if they are eligible. you can donate whole blood every 56 days, that’s every eight weeks,” says Whitaker.

Every blood type is needed. A common question Whitaker gets asked is whether donors need to be vaccinated to which she says…

“The Covid-19 vaccine has no impact on blood donation so, you can come donate if you have been vaccinated. you can come donate if you have not been vaccinated. there is no deferral for that vaccination,” says Whitaker.

The center’s need for donors isn’t just local, the shortage represents a national need too.

“No one has o positive or o negative donations to give to anybody else so, that’s a really scary situation to be in. we can only depend on ourselves for right now to stop this shortage.” says Whitaker.

To become a donor and learn how you can help just click or tap here.

