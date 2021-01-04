Be confident in vote Augusta elections officials say

Augusta,Ga (WJBF) Augusta’s election officials are saying you can be confident when it comes to voting.

42 Polling sites will open Tuesday for the run-offs but with COVID, many are voting absentee using the drop boxes to cast their ballots.

ELections officials say even with all the talk of fraud and misuse, voting absentee is safe and secure.

“Folks who are worried about drop boxes.lay your mind at ease the drop boxes are monitored 24 seven by video survillence they’re more secure than a post office drop box they are at least monitored for 24-7 they’re locked their secured to the ground there’s no concern about putting your ballot in a drop box,” said Richmond County Elections Director Lynn Bailey.

Bailey says voters can use the drop off boxes up till 7pm on Election Day