BCSO senior C.A.R.E. program

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office will start their Senior C.A.R.E. program Monday.

Sheriff Williams, Deputies, and screened volunteers who have completed the Citizens Police Academy will assist the elderly, homebound, medically disabled, and high risk individuals with purchasing essential items amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many at risk individuals need to avoid public places and most grocery stores are staying extremely busy. The BCSO and volunteers will be doing whatever they can to help these individuals by handling their shopping needs.

In addition to shopping for at risk individuals, the BCSO will help the temporarily unemployed by donating, welcoming assistance from churches and gathering donations from the community. The BCSO will also implement a “Buddy” program that will help facilitate the needs of families and individuals immediate needs.

If you would like to volunteer or contribute to those who need assistance with delivery or purchasing items, contact Deputy Lexie Johnson or Sergeant Anthony Bennerman at 706-554-2133 Mon-Fri 9:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.. You can also send a message to the BCSO Facebook page.