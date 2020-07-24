BCSO searching for a man wanted regarding arson and robbery

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 28-year-old Dillon Michael Jaworski.

Jaworski is wanted in reference to an arson and robbery by sudden snatch that occurred earlier Thursday evening. He was last seen near Hadden Pond Road in Burke County.

He was wearing jeans, a black t-shirt and is possibly barefoot. He is 6’2, 138 lbs and has tattoos on both arms.

We are asking the public living in this aera to please stay inside and secure their residences as Deputies and Investigators are actively searching the area at this time. Burke County Sheriff’s Office

If you have any information concerning Jaworski’s whereabouts, please contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 706-554-2133. Please do not approach this man.